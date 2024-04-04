Aboubakar Ouattara is the most experienced coach Hearts of Oak has ever had – Togbe Afede

Aboubakar Ouattara

Togbe Afede XIV, the chairman of the Hearts of Oak board, has praised the credentials of the new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara as the most seasoned coach in the club's history.

Togbe Afede believes that the Ivorian surpasses even the legendary Cecil Jones Attuquayefio in terms of experience. The Phobians have officially introduced Aboubakar Ouattara as the new head coach, succeeding Dutch trainer Martin Koopman.



Ouattara has agreed to a two-and-a-half-year contract with Hearts of Oak and has already assumed control of the team in the second round of the Ghana Premier League.

"We are fortunate to have Coach Ouattara, who is the most experienced coach we have ever had. I trust that his expertise will benefit us,"



Togbe stated during the Annual General Meeting held on Thursday. Currently positioned ninth in the league standings with 32 points, Hearts of Oak will face Bibiani Gold Stars in their upcoming match this weekend.