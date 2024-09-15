Sports

Sports
Aboubakar Ouattara under increasing pressure after Hearts of Oak's back-to-back defeats

HeartsofpScreenshot 2024 09 15 195123.png Aboubakar Ouattara

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara is under increasing pressure after two consecutive losses in the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League.

The team fell 2-0 to Heart of Lions on September 14, following a 1-0 defeat to Basake Holy Stars.

Despite a vote of confidence from the club’s management, Ouattara’s position is now in jeopardy.

The defeat to Heart of Lions, marked by goals from Nana Oppong and Ishmael Addo, is the first time Hearts have lost their opening two games since 2009.

With growing concerns among fans and a recent near-relegation, Ouattara faces a crucial challenge to turn the season around.

