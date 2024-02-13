Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon graduates 50 women in agriculture

Access Bank Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon programme

Access Bank's Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Thon programme, now in its fifth season, has successfully graduated 50 women and women-led entrepreneurs in the agriculture value chain.

The initiative equips participants with knowledge to elevate their businesses, awarding the top three innovators GH¢100,000.00 each.



The distinguished awardees included Madam Ruth Wewura Guribie, CEO of Sava Shea Company Limited; Madam Rosemond Afua Afful of Ayden Ventures, and Madam Augustina Akosua Asor Tufuor, Founder/Manager of Tropical Snacks.



Additionally, Madam Hannah Aidoo of HA Farms received the Access Bank MD’s special award of GH¢20,000.00 for the most eco-friendly business.



Madam Pearl Nkrumah, Executive Director for Retail and Digital Banking at Access Bank Ghana, expressed her best wishes to the finalists and assured them of continuous support on their entrepreneurial journey.



She commended partners GIZ and Gopa AFC for their dedication to the programme's success, noting that approximately 130 women-owned businesses had benefited from the initiative.

Nkrumah announced a groundbreaking initiative, the Mastercard Foundation Bridge-in-Agric Loan, aimed at addressing the challenge of accessing funds for women entrepreneurs. This initiative offers affordable loans at highly discounted rates, providing a crucial steppingstone for scaling up businesses.



She also introduced the W Marketplace (Women in the Marketplace), an e-commerce platform designed to connect entrepreneurs with buyers and enhance market reach. Madam Matilda Asant-Asiedu, Group Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank Ghana, emphasized the bank's commitment to the continuous growth of entrepreneurs.



Christoph Pannhausen, Project Lead of GIZ AgriBiz Programme, expressed GIZ's happiness in being part of this empowering initiative. He assured beneficiaries of individual business coaches to assist in growing their enterprises.



Madam Ellen Ayensuaa Agyepong, CEO of El Food Services and Class Representative of the Season Five Pitch-A-Thon, expressed gratitude to Access Bank Ghana for empowering women entrepreneurs. She emphasized the importance of using the acquired knowledge to ensure the survival and success of their businesses.