Access bank to acquire National Bank of Kenya

Kenya's KCB Group has reached an agreement to sell its subsidiary, the National Bank of Kenya (NBK), to Nigeria's Access Group, Reuters reports.

The deal was struck at a value of 1.25 times book value, although the exact figure was not disclosed, according to KCB's Chief Executive, Paul Russo. He stated that accepting the binding offer from Access Group was the appropriate course of action. Following the announcement of the deal, KCB Group shares experienced a 9.9% increase.



Access Group, which already operates a small unit in Kenya following a previous acquisition, stated that acquiring NBK would facilitate its expansion in the country and allow it to leverage the growing trade in the region.



KCB Group, the second-largest lender in Kenya, acquired NBK in 2019 as part of a rescue deal orchestrated by the central bank. However, KCB Group Chairman Joseph Kinyua acknowledged at the investor briefing that significant legacy challenges had eroded the progress made in turning around NBK.

According to Reuters, the narrowing capital adequacy ratios over the past two years may have prompted KCB Group to reconsider its long-term investment in NBK, according to Eric Musau, Head of Research at Standard Investment Bank in Nairobi. NBK's core capital to risk-weighted asset ratio stood at 6.9% at the end of September, which was below the minimum requirement of 10.5%. Musau suggested that KCB would have needed to recapitalize NBK.



KCB Group, which reported a 15% decline in pretax profit last year, amounting to 48.5 billion Kenyan shillings ($367.4 million), announced that it would not pay a dividend for the period in order to preserve capital. Russo noted that NBK was the only subsidiary within the group that experienced a drop in revenue last year compared to 2022.



The sale of NBK to Access will enable KCB Group to safeguard the investments it has made in the business over the past four years. KCB Group has acquired banks in other markets in the region, including an 85% stake in Trust Merchant Bank in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, which was finalized in late 2022. These acquisitions have put additional pressure on KCB Group's reserves.