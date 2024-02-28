Accra Hearts of Oak appoints new board members, Togbe Afede XIV to lead continuity

Togbe Afede XIV

Accra Hearts of Oak has made significant changes to its board.

The majority shareholders, Strategic African Securities Limited and Strategic Initiatives Limited, have appointed Togbe Afede XIV and Delali Anku-Adiamah as new board members following the dissolution of the previous board.



Togbui Afede XIV, who previously chaired the board, will continue to lead the club. Meanwhile, Delali Anku-Adiamah, a highly qualified individual with extensive experience in finance and technology, joins the board.



The club's Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for March 27 will provide an opportunity for the new board members to present their vision for the club's future.

Read the statement below:



