Accra Hearts of Oak strengthens squad with the signing of Collinson Theophilus

Collinson Theophilus.png Collinson Theophilus

Fri, 30 Aug 2024 Source: Footballghana

Ghanaian footballer Collinson Theophilus has completed his much-anticipated transfer to Hearts of Oak. The skilled athlete has made the move from the lower-tier club Tudu Mighty Jets to the prominent Ghana Premier League team.

In an announcement made on Thursday, August 29, the Accra-based club stated, “???? | ???????????? PHOBIA TRANSFER Collinson Theophilus is now officially a Phobian! He joins us from Tudu Mighty Jets. Welcome to the family!”

Collinson Theophilus is among several new signings by Hearts of Oak as they prepare for the upcoming 2024/25 season.

