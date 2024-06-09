Accra Lions secure 1-0 over Dreams FC

Accra Lions were able to secure 1-0 over Dreams FC

Source: Footballghana

Accra Lions emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win against Dreams FC in their Week 33 clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Both teams displayed determination from the start, with Dominic Amponsah's early cross causing trouble for Dreams' defence. However, no goals were scored in the first half.



In the 50th minute, Amponsah's powerful shot hit the post, maintaining the pressure on Dreams FC.

The breakthrough finally arrived in the 60th minute when Bernard Kesse scored a remarkable left-footed goal, giving Accra Lions the lead.



