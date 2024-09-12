Accra Sports Stadium issues resolved – Sports Ministry to CAF

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Source: Ghanasoccernet

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been encouraged by the Ministry of Youth and Sports to ask the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to conduct an inspection of the Accra Sports and University of Ghana Stadiums.

This recommendation comes after CAF's ban on the Baba Yara Stadium from hosting international events due to its deteriorating state, leading Ghana to look for other venue options.

The Accra Sports Stadium, previously criticized, has addressed many concerns raised by CAF in earlier evaluations.



