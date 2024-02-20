Acting Director-General of SIGA pays a courtesy visit to CBG

John Boadu meets with leadership of CBG

Source: CBG

Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) has been commended by the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) for showcasing commendable compliance and a consistent track record of positive returns.

Ag. Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA), Mr. John Boadu, made this remark when he paid a working visit to CBG as part of his familiarization with some state agencies.



He pledged SIGA’s commitment to assist CBG in profit maximization and operational efficiency, specifying that SIGA is fully prepared to collaborate with the Bank’s impactful endeavours as a prominent indigenous financial institution.



He further encouraged CBG to share its success story with the Ghanaian public to underscore its substantial contributions to the country.



Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG), Mr. Daniel Addo expressed gratitude to the Ag. Director-General and his team for the visit highlighting the significance of close cooperation between regulatory bodies and state institutions to effectively address emerging challenges while maintaining cordiality.

By actively seeking dialogue and cooperation, Mr. Boadu’s courtesy call aims to overcome any potential disconnect and foster a proactive partnership that benefits both the regulatory agency and state institutions as a whole.



Also present at the visit were top Management of the Bank and executives of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA) including Madam Alexandra Totoe, Ag. General Manager, Finance and Administration; and Ms. Louisa Aubin, Manager, Corporate Affairs.



SIGA was established to facilitate performance management in State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) and other prescribed bodies within the framework of Government policy, to ensure that they operate efficiently, effectively, and profitably thereby contributing towards the socio-economic development of Ghana.



Consolidated Bank Ghana LTD (CBG) is wholly owned by the Government of Ghana and operates as a universal Bank with 114 branches in 13 regions of Ghana. The Bank has strong government support, a large SME client network, and a pool of diverse talent.