Adama West Africa engages cocoa stakeholders for enhanced productivity

Cocoa beans

Adama West Africa Limited, a leading manufacturer of pesticides, insecticides, and fungicides, has initiated a feedback session with key stakeholders in the cocoa industry.

According to a report by GNA, the engagement aimed to gather insights and recommendations from managers, chief farmers, and Produce Buying Companies (PBCs) in the cocoa value chain regarding the effectiveness of Adama's products as part of their Cocoa Enhancement Programme.



Mr. Joshua Banana Awutey, Marketing and Development Manager of Adama West Africa, highlighted the importance of the engagement in addressing concerns and enhancing the productivity of cocoa farmers. With a global presence and a direct reach to farmers, the company is dedicated to leveraging innovative technology and digital solutions to solve challenges faced by cocoa farmers.



Adama West Africa showcased products like Banjo Forte 400 SC, EMA STAR 112 EC, Nicogold 400 OD, and Maizine 30 OD, emphasizing their efficacy in dealing with cocoa farm diseases such as blackpod. Mr. Awutey encouraged farmers to follow instructions or seek advice from extension officers before applying chemicals to avoid complications.

Addressing the decline in cocoa production, Mr. Samuel Osei, the Western-South Regional Manager of Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD), expressed concern over the loss of over 500,000 hectares of cocoa farms to swollen shoot viral disease. He welcomed the collaboration with Adama West Africa, emphasizing the need to protect cocoa crops and streamline activities to boost productivity.



As part of the Cocoa Enhancement Programme, COCOBOD has earmarked 900,000 hectares of cocoa farms for pruning nationwide, with a significant portion in the Western-South Region. Mr. Osei highlighted COCOBOD's commitment to a cooperative-led pruning exercise and the application of organic fertilizers to achieve the target of producing 300,000 metric tonnes of cocoa in the Western-South Region this year.