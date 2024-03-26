Adding young players to the squad was the best decision - Otto Addo

Otto Addo

Otto Addo, the head coach of the Black Stars, has praised the performance of the young players in the team ahead of the friendly match against Uganda.

The match will take place at the Grande de Stade Marrakech, Morocco at 4pm today. Otto Addo, who recently returned to the Black Stars for a second term, selected young talents like Ibrahim Osman and Francis Abu based on their impressive performances at the club level.



He expressed his satisfaction with the decision to include these young players in the squad. Otto Addo also commended the young players for their dedication during training sessions, stating that their emergence is a positive sign for the future of the national team.

Ghana holds a 7-3 advantage in head-to-head matches against Uganda, and Addo's team is determined to maintain this dominance.



The game will be available for streaming on the Ghana Football App and the official Ghana Football Association YouTube page.