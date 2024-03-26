Afi Amenyeku presents African Games gold medal to her father

Menu ›
Tue, 26 Mar 2024
Afi Amenyeku, the captain of the Black Princesses, handed her gold medal to her father after leading Ghana's U-20 female team to victory against Nigeria in the 13th African Games.
Nigeria took the lead in the first half thanks to Afi's mistake, but Tracy Twum equalized after halftime.
Mukarama Abdulai then scored the winning goal, securing the gold medal for the Black Princesses.
She expressed her joy on social media, sharing a heartfelt message about her father receiving the medal.
One of the happiest man on earth right now. Owner of AMENYEKU having a feel of the GOLD MEDAL. Will forever cherish this day. ALHAMDULILLAH????????????️❤️ pic.twitter.com/hTqEis3ph5— Amenyeku Afi (@AmenyekuAfi) March 26, 2024
