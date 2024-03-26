Sports

Sports
Afi Amenyeku presents African Games gold medal to her father

Afi Amenyeku1 Afi Amenyeku with her father

Tue, 26 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Afi Amenyeku, the captain of the Black Princesses, handed her gold medal to her father after leading Ghana's U-20 female team to victory against Nigeria in the 13th African Games.

Nigeria took the lead in the first half thanks to Afi's mistake, but Tracy Twum equalized after halftime.

Mukarama Abdulai then scored the winning goal, securing the gold medal for the Black Princesses.

She expressed her joy on social media, sharing a heartfelt message about her father receiving the medal.

