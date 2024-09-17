Sports

Africa’s path to green prosperity

PATH 2 E1726566924258 Ezgif.png Erik Berglöf is Chief Economist at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Tue, 17 Sep 2024 Source: thebftonline.com

As South Africa assumes the G20 presidency in 2025, it aims to champion Africa's green transformation. Africa contributes only 4% of global emissions but faces significant climate challenges, leading to a focus on climate adaptation and resilience.

Investment in green tech, battery production, and electric vehicles signals the growth potential. Africa's young population and improved higher education system add to this momentum.

Multilateral banks, like the African Development Bank, are boosting climate-related investments, while debt-for-nature swaps and natural resource valuation could alleviate Africa's debt.

This marks a key moment for Africa's global role and economic revival.

