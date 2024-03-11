African Games 2023: Abeiku Jackson can do better despite winning silver medal - Pavel Kutashev

Pavel Kutashev, the coach of Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson

Pavel Kutashev, the coach of Ghanaian swimmer Abeiku Jackson, expressed his belief that Jackson can still improve despite already winning Ghana's first medal at the 13th African Games.

Jackson secured the silver medal in the Men's 50 Metre Freestyle event at the Borteyman Sports Complex's Aquatic Centre, prompting Kutashev to share his thoughts on Jackson's potential to win more medals for Ghana in swimming.



Kutashev emphasized the hard work put in by the team and considered the silver medal as a reward for their efforts. Although he acknowledged that there is room for improvement in their results, Kutashev expressed his happiness with the medal.

The swimming competition will continue later today, and the 13th African Games are scheduled to conclude on March 23.