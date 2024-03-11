African Games 2023: Abeiku Jackson secures Ghana's first-ever swimming medal

Abeiku Jackson won silver in the Men's 50m Butterfly event

Ghana's team captain, Abeiku Jackson, has etched his name in history by securing the country's inaugural medal in swimming at the African Games 2023.

Jackson made waves by winning a silver medal in the Men's 50m Butterfly event, clocking in at 24.23 seconds.



Although narrowly outpaced by Egypt's Ali Khalafalla, who claimed gold with a time of 23.93 seconds, Jackson's achievement is groundbreaking. The 23-year-old becomes the first Ghanaian swimmer to clinch a medal at the African Games, putting an end to the nation's prolonged drought in the sport.



In the same event, Jackson's teammate, Stacey Harry, delivered a commendable performance, finishing fifth with a time of 24.56 seconds.

Adding to the team's accomplishments, Ghana placed fifth in the 4x100m Medley Relay Mixed, recording a time of 4:03.39.



While Titus Ankrah Hector narrowly missed the final of the Men's 100m Breaststroke, Team Ghana remains optimistic and looks forward to building on this historic momentum as Day 3 of the competition approaches. The breakthrough has infused the team with confidence, paving the way for potential successes in the days ahead.