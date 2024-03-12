African Games 2023: Abeiku Jackson wins bronze in Men’s 100m Butterfly

Menu ›
Tue, 12 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Abeiku Jackson has secured Ghana's 5th medal at the African Games by winning bronze in the Men's 100m Butterfly event.
This marks his second medal at the Games, following his silver win in the Men's 50m Butterfly. The race, originally set for Monday, March 11, 2024, was delayed due to a false start.
Jackson completed the race in 53.80s, coming in behind South Africa's Jarden Eaton and Egypt's Abdalla Nasr, who took the gold.
The 23-year-old is now aiming to add more medals at the 13th African Games and is also eyeing further success at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
