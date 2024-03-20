African Games 2023: Alex Amankwah secures final spot in men's 800m

Ghanaian athlete Alex Amankwah demonstrated a remarkable performance in the semi-finals of the men’s 800m event at the ongoing 2023 African Games, securing his advancement to the final with a second-place finish.
Amankwah's impressive surge from sixth place to second in the final stretch secured his berth in the final with a time of 1:48.93.
The final, scheduled for Wednesday, March 20, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, Accra, presents Amankwah with an opportunity to vie for a medal.
Having excelled in collegiate athletics at the University of Alabama and previously represented Ghana in international competitions, including the 2015 African Games and the 2016 Summer Olympics, Amankwah is primed to showcase his talents on the global stage once again.
What a finish from Alex Amankwah in the 800m semifinal 2. 1:48.93 books him a place in the finals. #Accra2023 #AfricaGames2023 pic.twitter.com/N6R0EfRw5z— Felix Romark (@FelixRomark) March 19, 2024
