African Games 2023: Anthony Baffoe congratulates Black Princesses for reaching finals

Black Princesses will face Nigeria in the final on March 21

Anthony Baffoe, a former Black Stars player, has extended his congratulations to the Black Princesses of Ghana for advancing to the finals of the women's football tournament at the 13th African Games.

The Ghana U20 women's national team secured their spot in the final with a well-deserved 3-1 victory over the Senegal U20 national team on Monday night.



He commended the Black Princesses for their achievement and encouraged them to strive for gold in the upcoming final match.

"Congratulations to the Black Princesses-finals!!! bravooooo well-done ladies ..1 more to go to get your [gold] Inshallah... God’s time is always the best,” the former Black Stars player said.



Ghana will face Nigeria in the final, scheduled to take place on Thursday, March 21 at 8 pm at the Cape Coast Stadium.