African Games 2023: Black Princesses clinch gold with dramatic win over Nigeria

Ghana's under-20 women's team, the Black Princesses, soared to victory at the ongoing African Games, securing the nation's 11th gold medal in a thrilling showdown against Nigeria at Cape Coast Stadium.

Despite an early setback with Nigeria taking the lead in the 23rd minute, Ghana's goalkeeper Afi Amenyeku's slip-up allowing Edeh Njideka to capitalise, the Black Princesses displayed resilience and dominance throughout the game.



Trailing behind for most of the match, the Princesses showcased relentless determination, finally equalising in the 77th minute with Tracy Twum's powerful strike. The spirited performance drove the game into extra time.



In a nail-biting climax, Mukarama Abdulai sealed the victory for Ghana with a sublime finish in the 9th minute of extra time, sending the Cape Coast Stadium into raptures.



Guided by coach Yussif Basigi, the Black Princesses' triumph marks Ghana's second gold medal in women's football at the African Games, echoing their success in the 2015 edition under Basigi's leadership.

