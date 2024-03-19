African Games 2023: Black Princesses replicate Kudus's celebration after scoring a stunning goal against Senegal

Black Princesses replicate Mohammed Kudus's celebrations after scoring

Ghana's U20 women's football team, the Black Princesses, emulated the celebration of Mohammed Kudus, a star player from West Ham United, during their semifinal match against Senegal in the 2023 African Games on Monday evening.

Kudus had grabbed a stool from the stewards and sat at a corner of the London Stadium after scoring an incredible solo goal against Freiburg in the Europa League last week.



This celebration has since gained popularity, with even the youth team players of West Ham replicating it after scoring a goal. Subsequently, players from Kudus' former club, Ajax, also joined in and performed the celebration.



The Black Princesses were the latest to adopt this celebration, using a plastic chair during their 3-1 victory over Senegal in the semifinals of the African Games.





During the game, Tracey Twum gave Ghana the lead in just 18 minutes, followed by Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah doubling the lead just before halftime.



Senegal managed to score from the penalty spot early in the second half, giving them a glimmer of hope.



However, Ghana quickly restored their two-goal lead, with Amponsah scoring a brace from a rebound.



Ghana will now face Nigeria in the final on Thursday.