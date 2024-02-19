African Games 2023: Black Satellites beat Dwarfs in friendly game

The team will move to Accra on Monday to continue with preparation

Ghana's U-20 national football team football team, Black Satellites, won a friendly match against Ebusua Dwarfs with a 3-1 scoreline.

This match was held to prepare the team for the upcoming 13th African Games Male football tournament.



The team has now moved to Cape Coast for training after spending weeks at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.



Jerry Afriyie, from Thought FC, scored two goals, while Michael Ephson from FC Samartex scored one.



Ebusua Dwarfs managed to score one goal from the penalty spot. The match was played in Cape Coast.

The team has played several friendly matches, including matches against Legon Cities, Great Olympics, Hearts of Oak, and Heart of Lions.



Coach Desmond Ofei's team will move to Accra on Monday to continue preparing for the tournament. The tournament will be held from March 8 to March 22.



Ghana is in Group A, together with Congo, Benin, and Gambia. Group A matches will be played at the Accra Sports Stadium, while Group B matches will be played at the Legon Stadium.