African Games 2023: Black Satellites secures 3-1 victory over Gambia

Black Satellites jubilates after a massive win against Gambia

Desmond Offei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has expressed his congratulations to his players after their triumph over Gambia in the second match of the African Games men's football tournament.

The Ghana U20 team secured a 3-1 victory, bouncing back from a disappointing draw in their opening game against Congo. Musibau Aziz, Abdul Aziz Issah, and Jerry Afriyie all scored goals, securing maximum points for the Black Satellites.



Although Gambia managed to score a consolation goal in the 83rd minute, it was too little, too late. Coach Offei praised his team's hard work and determination, stating that their courage and hunger would make it difficult for any opponent to defeat them.

He expressed his satisfaction with their performance and acknowledged that they had full control of the game, despite conceding a penalty.



With their final game against Benin on the horizon, Ghana is in a favourable position to secure a spot in the semi-finals.