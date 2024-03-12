African Games 2023: Budget allocated for post-event maintenance of UG Sports Stadium

Ibrahim Adjei

Ibrahim Adjei, the Assistant to the President’s Executive Secretary at the Flagstaff House, has confirmed that a specific budget has been allocated for the maintenance of the University of Ghana sports Stadium following the conclusion of the 13th African Games.

The University of Ghana stadium, a venue for various sports events during the 13th African Games, accommodated Athletics, 3×3 Basketball, Weightlifting, Arm Wrestling, Rugby, Speed ball, and Pickle ball.



During an interview with Citi Sports, Ibrahim emphasized that the University Of Ghana will not be subjected to the poor maintenance practices seen in other facilities across the country.



He stated, "When you enhance value, you must also maintain it. There is a designated budget for the upkeep of the University of Ghana Sports stadium. This is included in the annual budget, just like you allocate funds for your bills, there is a separate budget for maintenance."

"We are committed as a nation to ensure that when we talk about development and progress, we are truly adding value. Our goal is for the nation and all state institutions to thrive. We inherited a deficiency in our sports infrastructure, and we are working towards leaving a legacy that future generations can benefit from and utilize effectively."



The University of Ghana Sports Stadium was the vibrant venue for the opening ceremony of the games.