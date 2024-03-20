African Games 2023: Fasting influenced some substitutions against Senegal - Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of Ghana's U20 male national team, the Black Satellites, has disclosed that he made strategic substitutions during their 2023 African Games semifinal against Senegal on Tuesday night.

Ofei decided to replace players like Abdul Sulemana, who had been fasting throughout the day and was visibly fatigued towards the end of the game. Michael Ephson, who came on for Sulemana, scored the winning goal that secured Ghana's spot in the final.



In a post-match interview, Ofei explained his reasoning behind the substitutions, stating that some players were fasting and needed to be replaced to maintain energy levels.

The tactical changes, including switching to a back four and strengthening the midfield with two holding midfielders, proved to be effective as Ghana secured the victory.



Ghana is set to face Uganda in the final match on Friday at the Accra Sports Stadium.