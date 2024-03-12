African Games 2023: Ghana Badminton president clarifies reason for transporting athletes in pick up

Evans Yeboah addressing the media

Evans Yeboah, the President of Ghana Badminton, has provided further explanation regarding the controversy surrounding the transportation of badminton players to the Borteyman Sports Complex for the 13th African Games in Ghana.

In response to the players being transported in the back of a pickup truck to the venue, which has been cited as a contributing factor to Ghana's failure to secure a medal in the discipline, President Yeboah addressed the issue during a press conference organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports.



The purpose of the press conference was to provide updates on the competition and address any challenges that have arisen in the early stages of the event.



President Yeboah stated, "The athletes in question had a match scheduled for 8 am, and as per the rules and usual protocol, they are always provided with a bus and a motorcade for transportation. However, on that particular morning, due to time constraints, the bus that was designated for their use had unfortunately broken down on the expressway."

He further explained, "In light of this situation, the coach made the decision to transport the players to the hall early at 8 am using an interim measure, which happened to be a pickup truck."



It is important to note that the African Games are set to conclude on March 23.