African Games 2023: Ghana’s 3×3 Basketball team did well to secure a silver medal - James Ocloo

James Ocloo

James Ocloo, the head coach of Ghana's 3x3 Basketball Team, has expressed his belief that Ghana had the potential to secure a gold medal at the 13th African Games.

However, he stated that he is content with the silver medal victory, acknowledging the team's progress.



This silver medal marks Ghana's first and most impressive performance in an international 3x3 Basketball competition. Coach Ocloo accepted the outcome graciously, despite falling short of the gold medal.

Ocloo also led Ghana's women's 3x3 basketball team, which experienced a heartbreaking 17-19 overtime loss to Nigeria in the quarterfinals.