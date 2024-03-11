African Games 2023: Ghana secures 2-1 victory over Togo in Beach Volleyball opener

Ghana's volleyball team

Ghana faced a moment of concern in their initial match of the men's beach volleyball competition at the ongoing African Games against Togo.

Team Ghana managed to secure a victory by rallying from behind and defeating Togo in two out of the three sets played.



Togo emerged victorious in the first set of the game, which took place at Laboma beach. However, Ghana made a comeback and ultimately sealed the crucial win.



Paul Akan, one of Ghana's players on that day, provided an explanation for the team's slow start in the game.



According to Paul Akan, Ghana deliberately started slowly in the beach volleyball match against Togo in order to conserve energy for the two other matches scheduled for today.

Ghana still has two more games to play before the day concludes, with fixtures against Senegal and Burkina Faso up next.



In the women's event, Ghana's duo of (Corporal) Juliana Aryee and Charity Torku triumphed over The Gambia in their first game.



After recovering from a loss in the first set, Ghana emerged victorious. They will face Burkina Faso in their upcoming game later today.