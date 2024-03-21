African Games 2023: Ghana to play Nigeria in 3×3 women's basketball quarterfinals

Ghana (black) vs Madagascar

The pool stage of the 13th African Games has concluded, and now it's time for the quarterfinals.

Host nation Ghana will be the center of attention as they face off against Nigeria in the women's division quarterfinals. The match will take place at the University of Ghana Basketball Court on Thursday, March 21, at 18:20 GMT.



In the men's division, Ghana will be going up against Burkina Faso. The game is scheduled to start at 17:40 GMT on the same day and venue.



Ghana's representatives earned their spot in the quarterfinals by winning two out of three games. The men's team secured a 12-10 victory over Mali, while the women's team defeated Cote D'Ivoire with a score of 11-7.



Unfortunately, the host nation suffered a 12-16 loss to Madagascar earlier in the competition, despite their earlier triumph of 16-11 against Benin.

In the men's division, Madagascar remains undefeated after defeating Benin 17-15 in overtime.



Surprisingly, Egypt, one of the top contenders, failed to advance to the quarterfinals after a surprising loss to Rwanda in their third game during the preliminary stage.



The 3x3 Basketball competition will conclude on Friday, March 22.