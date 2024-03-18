African Games 2023: Gold medalists to get $3000 each

The Sports Minister together with some athletes and a few media personnel.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports in Ghana has recently announced the reward packages for athletes who achieve success at the upcoming 2023 African Games in Accra.

As per the ministry's statement, a gold medal will be rewarded with a prize of $3000, while a silver medal will earn the athlete $2000. Additionally, a cash prize of $1000 will be given to those who secure a bronze medal.



These figures were disclosed during a press briefing held in Accra on Sunday evening, just before the commencement of the athletics segment of the games.

Furthermore, athletes participating in the games will also receive a per diem allowance of Ghs 1000 for each of the 14 days they spend in the training camp.



It is worth noting that Ghana has already achieved remarkable success in the competition, securing a total of 46 medals within the first 10 days. Among these, there are 9 gold medals, 22 silver medals, and 15 bronze medals.