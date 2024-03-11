African Games 2023: It feels good to have an aquatic centre like this in Ghana - Abeiku Jackson

Abeiku Jackson

The Aquatic Centre at the newly constructed Borteyman Complex is the venue for the swimming events at the 12th African Games being held in Ghana, alongside cycling and athletics.

This multi-sport event is scheduled from March 8 to March 23, featuring African athletes competing in various sports, some of which are qualifiers for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.



Following his victory and winning Ghana's first gold medal in swimming, Jackson expressed his delight at the provision of such a facility for both the current and future generations.

"It's an Olympic-standard pool. Having a pool like this in Ghana is fantastic. It's not just for me, but also for the young athletes coming up. They can practice and train here every day, utilizing top-notch equipment to help them realize their dreams in future African Games or Olympic Games," he said.