African Games 2023: Nigeria beats Ghana to secure gold in men’s 4x100m relay

Ghana's men’s 4x100m relay team

Ghana's 4x100m relay team had to settle for a silver medal in the men's 4x100m relay final due to a baton change mix-up that gave Nigeria the advantage and allowed them to claim the gold.

The Ghanaians were expected to defend their title as they had the fastest time in the qualifying rounds.



Despite a strong start by Edwin Gadayi and a well-executed second leg by Benjamin Azamati, Solomon Hammond's baton exchange with anchor leg runner Joseph Paul Amoah cost them the lead, allowing Nigeria to take first place.



Joseph Paul Amoah made a valiant effort to catch up, but Itsikiri Utsheoritse managed to maintain the lead and secure the win for Nigeria.

The Ghanaians were disappointed to miss out on the gold by just 200th of a second, with Nigeria finishing in 38.41s and Ghana in 38.43s.



This victory was particularly satisfying for Nigeria, as it avenged their losses in 2019 and 2003 when they were beaten to the title.



Liberia's men also performed well, securing a spot on the podium with Joseph Fahnbulleh leading them to a silver medal and setting a new National Record of 38.73s.