African Games 2023: Nobody interfered in my call-ups - Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei, the coach of the Black Satellites, has emphatically stated that there was no interference in his selection process for the recently concluded African Games.

Ofei led Ghana's U-20 team to victory in the men's football tournament last weekend.



During an interview, he explained how players were chosen for the competition. Ofei mentioned that the selection was based on specific criteria and involved a thorough scouting process with over 1000 players.

These players were categorized based on their readiness to represent the national team. Ofei emphasized that his decisions were not influenced by any external factors and that the selection was made independently.



He expressed his commitment to helping Ghana succeed and credited the President, Kurt Okraku, for his support.