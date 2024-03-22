African Games 2023: PFAG praises Black Princesses after defeating Nigeria to secure gold

Black Princesses celebrating their victory

The Black Princesses have been praised by the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG) for their outstanding performance in the women's football tournament at the 13th African Games.

The Ghana U20 women's national team faced off against Nigeria U20 in a thrilling battle for the gold medal on Thursday night.



Despite Nigeria taking an early lead, Ghana displayed their class by coming from behind and securing a magnificent 2-1 victory.



PFAG commended the players and the technical team for their hard work and dedication, stating that this remarkable achievement is a testament to their efforts.



In a post on X, PFAG congratulated the Black Princesses on their incredible triumph and extended their appreciation to the entire team.