African Games 2023: Protesting volunteers were misinformed – LOC Chairman

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare

Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, the Executive Chairman of the Local Organising Committee for the 2023 African Games, has addressed the concerns raised by protesting volunteers.

According to him, these volunteers were misinformed about the stipends they believed they were entitled to. The clash between the volunteers and the police occurred at the Games Village in Legon, where over 1,000 individuals had offered their services for the successful organization of the continental event.



However, four days after the Games concluded, the volunteers were asked to leave their lodges without any financial compensation.



Dr. Ofosu-Asare acknowledged that there was a miscommunication and misunderstanding regarding the volunteers' expectations. He emphasized that the concept of volunteerism does not involve monetary considerations, as clearly stated in the letter provided to them. He also explained that the lodges used by the volunteers were privately owned, which led to their eviction.

To address the situation, arrangements have been made to provide the volunteers with some financial assistance for their journey back home. Dr. Ofosu-Asare clarified that there were no external volunteers involved in the Games, contrary to the volunteers' misconception that they were being paid in dollars.



The 2023 African Games, which commenced on March 8 and lasted for 16 days, saw Ghana achieve an impressive total of 69 medals.