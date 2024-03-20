African Games 2023: Rose Amoanima Yeboah secures gold in high jump

Rose Amoanima Yeboah

Rose Amoanima Yeboah, Ghana's celebrated high jump champion, reaffirmed her dominance in African athletics by clinching gold once again at the 2023 African Games, defending her title from the 2019 edition.

Yeboah showcased her exceptional talent and determination on Tuesday, March 19, 2024, at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, where she cleared a height of 1.87m to secure the coveted gold medal in the women’s high jump event.



Although her attempt to surpass her own record fell short, Yeboah's victory was met with resounding applause and jubilation as she proudly waved the Ghana flag, solidifying her status as a national heroine in athletics.

With this achievement, Yeboah contributes to Ghana's overall medal tally, which now stands at 10 gold, 22 silver, and 15 bronze medals, totaling 47 medals in total.



