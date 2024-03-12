African Games 2023: Sports Minister holds Cycling Federation accountable for equipment mishaps

Mustapha Ussif

Minister of Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has pointed out that the Ghana Cycling Federation is at fault for the difficulties athletes have faced with equipment during the 13th African Games.

The African Games are being hosted by Ghana for the first time, with the opening ceremony scheduled from March 8 to March 23.



Nevertheless, the initial stages of the competition have been marred by problems related to kitting, equipment, and logistics.



During a press conference held at the University of Ghana Stadium to address these challenges, the Sports Minister highlighted that the Ghana Cycling Federation was to blame for cyclists using outdated equipment in the competition.

"We asked all the sports federations to provide us with their requirements for the competition. So, if you are the Cycling Federation and you knew that you needed a fiber bicycle instead of an aluminum one, it was your responsibility as a federation to submit your list to us."



The cycling competition will continue today on the Pokuase-Ablekuma Highway.