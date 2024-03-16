African Games 2023: Stanbic Bank donates GHS200,000 to support event

Stanbic Bank donated GHS200,000 to LOC to support the 2023 African Games

Stanbic Bank Ghana has made a generous contribution of GHS200,000 to the Local Organising Committee (LOC) of the African Games - Accra 2023, in order to support the government's efforts in organizing the Games.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr. Kwamina Asomaning, expressed his satisfaction in partnering with the LOC to showcase Ghana through this prestigious event.



He emphasized that the bank's values align with the vision of the Games, particularly in terms of socio-economic development.



Mr. Asomaning acknowledged the government's need for additional support and highlighted the bank's commitment to sports development, citing their investments in swimming, tennis, and volleyball.

This timely support allows Stanbic Bank to diversify its focus and contribute to Ghana's sporting dominance. The Minister of Youth and Sports, on behalf of the LOC and the government, expressed gratitude for Stanbic Bank's intervention, especially as it coincided with the need to provide financial assistance to Ghanaian athletes.



He called upon other corporate entities to join in supporting the African Games, emphasizing that the government cannot shoulder the responsibility alone.



With over 3000 guests, officials, and volunteers involved, the government relies on the support of corporate Ghana to ensure the success of the Games.