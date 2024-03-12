African Games 2023: Uganda beats Senegal 1-0 to secure semifinal spot

Uganda Football Team

Uganda’s U20 men's football team clinched an exciting 1-0 win against Senegal in their Group B encounter at the 13th African Games on Monday.

The game, which took place at the Accra Sports Stadium, witnessed Allan Oyirworth of Uganda scoring the winning goal just before the 60th minute, ultimately determining the fate of the highly-regarded Senegal team.



This crucial goal in the 58th minute propelled Uganda to six points following their earlier triumph over Nigeria, causing a stir in the tournament.



Despite Senegal's strong reputation, Uganda's resolute performance was the deciding factor, securing them a place in the semi-finals and at least second position in the group.

With this surprising victory, Uganda's young talents have proven themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the competition.



On the other hand, in a tense match, Nigeria managed to secure a hard-fought 1-0 win against South Sudan.



The deadlock was broken in the 80th minute when Nigeria was granted a late penalty, skillfully converted by Sadiq Isiyaka, ensuring a crucial victory and keeping their hopes alive for the semi-finals.