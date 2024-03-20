Sports

African Games 2023: We are going to enjoy the final - Desmond Ofei

Desmond Ofei2.jpeg Desmond Ofei

Wed, 20 Mar 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Desmond Ofei, the head coach of the Black Satellites, expressed his team's excitement for the upcoming final game of the men's football competition at the 13th African Games.

Following their 1-0 victory over Senegal, securing their spot in the final, Ofei mentioned that the team is looking forward to facing Uganda for the gold medal.

He emphasized that the final game is a moment for the players to enjoy, highlighting their preparation and growth throughout the tournament.

He praised the players for their hunger and humility, stating that they were well-prepared mentally for the final match. Ghana aims to clinch a gold medal in men's football, a feat they have not achieved since the 2011 edition in Mozambique.

