African Games 2023: We are not under pressure to beat Nigeria - Yusif Basigi

Yusif Basigi, the coach of the Black Princesses, has expressed that his team is not feeling any pressure ahead of their final game against Nigeria in the Women's football of the 2023 African Games.

The U-20 female side of Ghana will be facing their rivals at the Cape Coast Stadium later today, with the match scheduled to kick off at 20:00GMT. The Princesses secured their spot in the final with a 3-1 victory over Senegal.



Basigi acknowledged the strength of their opponents but emphasized that his team was prepared to face them without any pressure. He stated, "We are not under pressure going into this game. Regardless of whether they have conceded or not, we will give our all in the final, and I believe it will be a challenging match.



With the support of our fans at the stadium, we will overcome." This highly anticipated clash is a rematch of the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup that took place in Kumasi last year, where Ghana emerged victorious on penalties.

The coach is confident that his team will maintain their momentum and replicate their triumph on Thursday evening at the Cape Coast stadium. He added, "Nigeria has scored many goals, but it depends on who you're playing against.



This was evident in the WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup when they didn't concede, so the final will determine the outcome." As they head into the final, Ghana boasts three wins and one draw in the tournament, while Nigeria has equally impressed by winning all of their matches.