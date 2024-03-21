African Games 2023: We will fight for gold medal against Nigeria - Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi

Yussif Basigi, the head coach of Ghana's National Female Under 20 Football Team, the Black Princesses, has expressed his satisfaction with the team's performance after securing a spot in the final.

Ghana continued its unbeaten streak in the 13th African Games by defeating Senegal 3-1 in the semifinals at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The Black Princesses are set to face Nigeria in the gold medal match on Thursday, March 21 at 20:00 GMT at the Cape Coast Stadium.



The team has also qualified for the FIFA Women's World Under 20 World Cup and is determined to win the gold medal before heading to Colombia. Coach Basigi praised the team for their efforts, especially highlighting Ophelia Amponsah's two goals and Tracey Twum's contribution.

He expressed his pride in the team's performance and their upcoming fight for gold against Nigeria.



Ghana is aiming for gold in both the men's and women's football competitions at the African Games, with the Black Satellites playing against Uganda in the men's final on Friday, March 22 at 20:00 GMT at the Accra Sports Stadium.