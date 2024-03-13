African Games 2023: We will match up with top contenders - Eden Chapnuor

Eden Chapnuor, head coach of Ghana’s National Men’s Beach Volleyball team

The head coach of Ghana’s National Men’s Beach Volleyball team, Eden Chapnuor, is confident in his team's abilities to compete with the top contenders in the 13th African Games.

Ghana is hosting the competition for the first time from March 8 to March 23, and after securing a spot in the quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory at Laboma Beach, the host nation is aiming for a medal win.



Player Paul Akan also acknowledges the team's potential for success. Looking ahead to the draw, Chapnuor emphasized the quality of his team and the possibility of facing strong opponents like Morocco and South Africa.

He expressed optimism, stating, “In a competition like this, when it comes to the knockout stage, anyone can emerge victorious. We have put in the work and are prepared to face them.”



The team is determined to reach the ultimate goal and is fully committed to achieving it.