African Games 2023: William Amponsah secures silver in men’s half marathon

William Amponsah

Ghanaian long-distance runner, William Amponsah, has secured a silver medal in the men's half-marathon event at the ongoing 13th African Games held at the University of Ghana.

Amponsah displayed an impressive performance, completing the race in 1:05:13. He closely trailed behind Samson Amare, an Eritrean runner, who finished with a time of 1:05:04.



Mpofu Isaac from Zimbabwe secured the third position, crossing the finish line in 1:05:37. Throughout the race, Amponsah maintained a steady pace, positioning himself well among the pack as they navigated through the designated routes for the half-marathon.



His determination and skill allowed him to remain in contention for a medal as the race approached its conclusion. Ultimately, he found himself shoulder to shoulder with Amare, the eventual winner, securing a commendable second place ahead of Mpofu Isaac.



It is worth noting that Amponsah was not the sole Ghanaian participant in the half-marathon race. He was accompanied by Koogo Atia, the 2022 Ghana Armed Forces Cross Country champion, who finished in 15th place with a time of 1:12:14.

In addition to his success in the half-marathon, Amponsah also achieved a remarkable feat in the men's 10,000m race during the athletics competition.



He broke the national record with a time of 29:50.99, surpassing his previous record set in January 2020. As the African Games athletics competition draws to a close, several Ghanaian athletes will be vying for medals on the final day.



Hamidu Asana will commence the evening session, aiming to secure a medal in the women's 400m hurdles.



Janet Mensah, Ibrahim Fuseini, and Joseph Paul Amoah will also be competing in the women's and men's 200m finals, while Abraham Seaneke hopes to achieve a podium finish in the men's long jump event.