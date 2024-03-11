Sports

News

Business

Entertainment

TV / Radio

Africa

Country

Wall
Menu
Sports
0

African Games 2023: Winnifred Ntumi wins Ghana’s first three medals

Winifed Ntumi.jpeg Winnifred Ntumi won one gold and two silver medals

Mon, 11 Mar 2024 Source: 3news

Weightlifter Winnifred Ntumi has clinched Ghana’s first three medals (one gold and two silver medals) at the 2023 African Games.

The 21-year-old first won silver in the 49kg snatch, earning 63 points, just one-point shy of Mauritius athlete and gold winner, Sheridane Pasnin. Ntumi also placed second in the clear and jerk with 81 points.

Winnifred came tops in the total count with 144, going on to claim a gold medal for Ghana.

She improved on her medal haul from the 2019 African Games in Rabat, where she won three bronze medals.

Ghana were without a medal since the start of the games on March 3 and now have a total of three medals with hopes of winning more before the games end on March 23.

Source: 3news
Related Articles: