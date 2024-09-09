After a thrilling series, hopes are high for a 'greatest rivalry' Boks vs All Blacks series in 2026

South Africa captain Siya Kolisi says he would like to be part of the team should Rieko Ioane's New

Source: ESPN

Throughout two thrilling Rugby Championship matches held in South Africa, both victories secured by the home team, the Springboks and All Blacks demonstrated that their rivalry is truly the pinnacle of rugby.

The anticipation for the proposed extended series between these teams in 2026 is palpable.

In 2020, the relationship between the rugby unions of South Africa and New Zealand deteriorated, resulting in South Africa's exit from Super Rugby, as they expressed discontent over their rivals' "unilateral" choice to establish a competition in their absence.



