Agriculture Minister calls for nationwide farmer registration for PFJ program

Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong

In a media briefing on Monday, March 11, 2024, the Minister of Agriculture, Dr. Bryan Acheampong, urged farmers nationwide to participate in the upcoming registration process for the Planting for Food and Jobs (PFJ) program.

The registration will cover all 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana, commencing on Tuesday, March 12.

The registration will cover all 16 regions and 261 districts in Ghana, commencing on Tuesday, March 12.



To facilitate the registration process, Dr. Acheampong announced the development of a mobile and web application platform called the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GAP).



This platform is designed to streamline and expedite the registration process. Agricultural extension agents and technical officers have been trained on using the platform and provided with tablets and necessary data to capture farmer information for the PFJ Phase II program.



Dr. Acheampong emphasized that the PFJ program is a strategic initiative aimed at building on the successes of the initial phase while addressing any challenges encountered.

He called on all Ghanaians, especially farmers and agricultural producers, to register for the PFJ2 program by contacting their local agricultural district offices, extension offices, or agents in any of the 261 districts.



PLANTING FOOD AND JOBS PHASE II (PFJ 2.0) FARMER REGISTRATION COMMENCES: DR BRYAN ACHEAMPONG



Dr Bryan Acheampong, the Minister for Food and Agriculture, has declared the start of farmer registration under the Planting for Food and Jobs phase II (PFJ.0).

The Sector, Minister made this announcement in Accra when he met with the press on Monday. The Ministry of Food and Agriculture is committed to the successful implementation of this transformative approach, aiming to empower our farmers, enhance productivity, and foster sustainable agricultural development in Ghana.



Dr Bryan said PFJ 2.0 aims to promote agricultural development, food security, increased productivity, and job creation by adopting a holistic value chain approach.



This involves strengthening linkages among actors along selected agricultural commodity value chains and improving service delivery to maximize impact. Key changes from the first phase include the introduction of a smart agricultural financial support system, replacing the direct input subsidy with a zero-interest input credit system.



The PFJ 2.0 program is anchored on five main strategic elements:

1. Inputs Credit System: This system ensures quality fertilizer, improved seed, and support services for farmers through a zero-interest input credit system.



2. Storage and Distribution Infrastructure: A network of warehouses and logistics will be established for the storage and distribution of produce, including takeover centers.



3. Off-take Arrangements or Commodity Trading: Guaranteed market access and price stabilization will be provided through improved market access and assured raw materials for processing.



4. Digitized Platform: A smart farmer, smart farm, and digitized agriculture approach will be implemented using the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP).

5. Line of Sight Management and Coordination: A central digital platform will be used for real-time data capturing, monitoring, and evaluation, with the development of a user-friendly platform to track the program's progress.



To participate in PFJ 2.0, farmers or producers must meet specific requirements, ensuring transparency and efficiency in the program. The registration process will be conducted across all sixteen regions and 261 districts in Ghana, utilizing the Ghana Agriculture and Agribusiness Platform (GhAAP) and trained Agricultural Extension Agents (AEAs).



Dr Bryan encourages all farmers and producers to register for PFJ 2.0 through their local Agricultural Extension Agents at the District Department of Agriculture.



“Together, we can work towards a more prosperous and sustainable agricultural sector in our beloved nation, “ said the Minister.