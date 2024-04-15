Agrihouse Foundation launches initiative to combat post-harvest losses in agriculture

Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation

A new initiative called the "Ghana Agrochemical and Crop Protection Exhibitions and Awards" has been introduced to facilitate collaboration between farmers and the agricultural industry to tackle post-harvest losses effectively.

The initiative aims to promote sustainable crop production and increase harvests by educating farmers on good agricultural practices. Additionally, it will recognize and award farmers for their contributions to the agricultural sector.



Organized by the Agrihouse Foundation, a non-governmental organization, the four-day exhibition is scheduled to take place in Techiman, in the Bono Region, from April 18 to April 20, 2024.



The event's theme is "Recognizing Efficiency & Innovation to Drive Sustainable Bumper Harvest: The Role of the Agricultural Input Dealer."

During a media engagement in Accra, the Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, highlighted the challenges faced by farmers, including a decrease in the quality and quantity of food produce due to inadequate training and infrastructure for storage and transportation.



She emphasized that the exhibition is a comprehensive approach to address these issues by bringing together farmers, input dealers, and other stakeholders to identify and eliminate gaps leading to post-harvest losses.