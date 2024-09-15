Akanji jokes he 'may retire at 30' due to workload

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji played the full match in the Champions League final

Source: BBC

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji humorously suggested that he might need to retire at the age of 30 due to the demanding fixture schedule.

Currently 29, Akanji has participated in 127 matches for both club and country since his arrival at City two years ago.

This season, the Swiss centre-back has already made seven appearances, which include the Community Shield and two matches in the Nations League. His last game of the previous season was on July 6, when England eliminated Switzerland from the European Championship.



