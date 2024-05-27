Al-Ittihad target Man City's Ederson

Man City keeper, Ederson

Source: BBC

Al-Ittihad, a Saudi Pro League club, is eyeing Manchester City's goalkeeper Ederson and is willing to make an initial offer of £25m for the Brazilian international.

Meanwhile, Manchester United is in talks with the representatives of two managers. (Mail)



Pep Guardiola, the current manager of Manchester City, is expected to conclude his tenure at the club when his contract expires next summer. (Mail)

Arsenal has shown interest in signing 18-year-old Stade Rennais winger Desire Doue and is ready to compete with several clubs, including Tottenham, for his signature. (Mirror)



