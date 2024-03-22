Alan vows to transform Eastern Region into science and research hub

Alan Kyerematen interacting with market women in the Eastern Region

Alan Kyerematen, the leader and founder of the Movement for Change, is embarking on a market tour across Ghana to connect with grassroots communities and garner support for his presidential campaign.

During his visits to bustling marketplaces in towns like Nsawam, Adeiso, Asamankese, Kade, Akwatia, Suhum, and Koforidua in the Eastern Region, Kyerematen unveils an ambitious economic agenda aimed at revitalizing local economies and empowering small-scale businesses.



Addressing crowds with confidence, Kyerematen emphasizes the need for tangible action rather than mere promises, pledging to refurbish market infrastructure and provide support for startups.



He also tackles the issue of unemployment, promising to create ample job opportunities and calling for genuine change that benefits all Ghanaians, regardless of political affiliations.

His message resonates strongly with the audience, fueling discussions about transformative leadership and instilling hope for a brighter future.



As the 2024 general election approaches, Kyerematen's unwavering commitment to economic empowerment and inclusive governance positions him as a formidable candidate capable of steering Ghana toward progress and prosperity.



Wrapping up his Eastern Regional tour in Koforidua, Kyerematen vows to establish the Eastern Region as Ghana's center for scientific research and innovation, leveraging its proximity to major cities like Accra and Kumasi, as well as its abundant agricultural resources.